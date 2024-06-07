Security guard bags 4 years jail term for beating pregnant wife with cable, stone

Kwawi, who was convicted and sentenced for criminal force and assault and causing grievous hurt, had begged the court for mercy. Senior Magistrate, Munir Sani, sentenced Kwawi to two years imprisonment for the first charge or an option to pay a fine of ₦200,000.

Sani also sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment for the second charge without an option of a fine. He ordered the convict to pay a compensation of ₦200,000 to the wife being money she spent for her medical treatment. He also, ordered that the convict be sent to Suleja Correctional Centre and should be punished with hard labour.

Earlier, the Prosecuting counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the convict’s wife, 19-year-old Kauna Jedi, of Mopol barrack Kuje Junction, Abuja, reported the matter at Iddo police station on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakubu said that the convict used stone and cable wire to beat his pregnant wife and in the process inflicted serious injuries on her. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 267 and 247 of the Penal Code.