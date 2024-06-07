ADVERTISEMENT
Security guard bags 4 years jail term for beating pregnant wife with cable, stone

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict will be sent to Suleja Correctional Centre and punished with hard labour.

Illustrative photo of a man beating his wife (Punch)
Illustrative photo of a man beating his wife (Punch)

Kwawi, who was convicted and sentenced for criminal force and assault and causing grievous hurt, had begged the court for mercy. Senior Magistrate, Munir Sani, sentenced Kwawi to two years imprisonment for the first charge or an option to pay a fine of ₦200,000.

Sani also sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment for the second charge without an option of a fine. He ordered the convict to pay a compensation of ₦200,000 to the wife being money she spent for her medical treatment. He also, ordered that the convict be sent to Suleja Correctional Centre and should be punished with hard labour.

Earlier, the Prosecuting counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the convict’s wife, 19-year-old Kauna Jedi, of Mopol barrack Kuje Junction, Abuja, reported the matter at Iddo police station on June 1.

Yakubu said that the convict used stone and cable wire to beat his pregnant wife and in the process inflicted serious injuries on her. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 267 and 247 of the Penal Code.

According to Section 247, whoever, except in the case provided for by Section 245 of the Penal Code, voluntarily causes grievous hurt, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine.

News Agency Of Nigeria

