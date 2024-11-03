ADVERTISEMENT
Real Madrid Fans Club in Jigawa suspends member over 'disloyalty'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The decision has sparked debate among fans, raising important questions about loyalty in sports fandom.

A statement by the club’s Chairman, Garzali Nfari, and Secretary, Aliyu Tabulet, indicated that Soja was punished for remarks considered “discouraging” after the Spanish soccer giants lost 4-0 to bitter rivals Barcelona in a La Liga encounter.

According to the statement, Soja made a statement to the effect that Real Madrid would not achieve much this season.

“That sentiment affected the morale of other members.

“The suspension, effective from Oct. 28, following a meeting of the Fan Club’s Executive Council; he remains suspended till May 28, 2025. That day coincides with the end of the football season,” it said.

Some have suggested that such strict actions may prove counterproductive at a time when fan clubs worldwide are striving to grow their base and promote inclusivity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in front of their fans at the Bernabeu in the first El Clasico of the season on October 26.

The win moved Barcelona six points clear of Real Madrid, after 10 games in the season.

