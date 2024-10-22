ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest teacher, househelp defilement of children

Damilare Famuyiwa

The maid, according to the police, defiled his employer’s children, aged five, and 10, in Ogun State.

Police arrest teacher, household over defilement of children
Police arrest teacher, household over defilement of children

Following his arrest, the teenage boy was remanded at the Special Correctional Centre, Adigbe, Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

Punch reports that the 17-year-old boy was detained at the facility because it’s a place where minors or teenagers, who cannot be kept at adult correctional facilities, are kept.

According to the police, a case of an indecent report and defilement was on Thursday, October 10, 2024, transferred from the Dopemu Police Division to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command Ikeja, at about 2 pm.

The father of the victims was said to have reported that his domestic help Daniel defiled his daughter and his son who are both aged five and 10 respectively.

The complainant told the police that the defendant allegedly had sexual intercourse with the two minors he left with him in the house when he was not at home.

According to the complainant, Daniel had sexual intercourse with his son through his anus. The alleged suspect confessed to the crime upon questioning.

He was, however, arraigned on Friday, and the court remanded him at the Special Correctional Centre, Adigbe, Abeokuta, Ogun State, based on the fact that he is 17 years of age.

In a similar vein, another case of defilement and abortion was also reported and the case was transferred on Monday, September 30, 2024, from the FESTAC Division to the Gender Unit of Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.

The police said that the complaint who reported the matter alleged that one Gbolahan Osinusi aged 42, a teacher at a school in Ketu-Epe, Lagos State, who is also the guardian to a 12-year-old minor, had been having sexual intercourse with her since the survivor was 12 years old till December 2023 when she turned 17.

The complainant added that Gbolahan Osinusi forced the victim to swear on oath not to tell anyone, else she would die and that he took her several times to a nurse, Mariam Fatolu, for abortion drugs to be administered to her whenever she got pregnant.

The police said Osinusi was charged to court on October 16, 2024, while Mariam Fatolu, said to be currently admitted for medical attention at the General Hospital Ketu-Epe, would be charged to court as soon as possible.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

