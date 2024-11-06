Police arrest owner after his dogs allegedly mauled security man to death in Lagos

The security man was reportedly attacked while on duty by the Boerboel dogs.

Lagos State Police have arrested a man whose three Boerboel dogs were involved in the fatal attack of a security guard at Pinnock Estate in Lekki on Monday night.

The tragic incident came to light after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, showing the lifeless body of the security guard with the dogs nearby.

The video, posted by a user with the handle @itzbasito, captured the gruesome scene, where the dogs were seen approaching the victim's body.

The user’s caption suggested that the dog's owner had unknowingly allowed the animals to roam free, which ultimately led to the deadly attack.

Police quickly responded to the incident.

In an update posted on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the dog owner had been taken into custody.

"The dog owner has been arrested and is in our custody," he wrote on his verified social media account.

The security guard, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly attacked by the dogs while on duty.

Though there were initial speculations that the death may have been caused by a hit-and-run accident, Hundeyin clarified that an investigation was underway. He assured the public that the circumstances surrounding the death were still being examined.

Authorities are working to determine the full details of the incident, including how the dogs were able to roam freely and the exact sequence of events leading to the attack.

As of now, the investigation remains ongoing, and the police have not released additional information about the suspect or the victim.