ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest owner after his dogs allegedly mauled security man to death in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

Police arrest owner after his dogs allegedly mauled security man to death in Lagos
Police arrest owner after his dogs allegedly mauled security man to death in Lagos

Recommended articles

The security man was reportedly attacked while on duty by the Boerboel dogs.

The tragic incident came to light after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, showing the lifeless body of the security guard with the dogs nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, posted by a user with the handle @itzbasito, captured the gruesome scene, where the dogs were seen approaching the victim's body.

The user’s caption suggested that the dog's owner had unknowingly allowed the animals to roam free, which ultimately led to the deadly attack.

Police quickly responded to the incident.

In an update posted on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the dog owner had been taken into custody.

"The dog owner has been arrested and is in our custody," he wrote on his verified social media account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security guard, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly attacked by the dogs while on duty.

Though there were initial speculations that the death may have been caused by a hit-and-run accident, Hundeyin clarified that an investigation was underway. He assured the public that the circumstances surrounding the death were still being examined.

Authorities are working to determine the full details of the incident, including how the dogs were able to roam freely and the exact sequence of events leading to the attack.

As of now, the investigation remains ongoing, and the police have not released additional information about the suspect or the victim.

The incident highlights concerns over pet ownership and public safety, prompting calls for stronger regulations surrounding dangerous animals in residential areas.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG approves ₦75bn single-digit interest loans for SMEs nationwide

FG approves ₦75bn single-digit interest loans for SMEs nationwide

Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

Corps members urge FG to implement pending ₦77k allowance raise from July

Corps members urge FG to implement pending ₦77k allowance raise from July

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial

Air Peace partners with Opay for easier, secure booking and payment options

Air Peace partners with Opay for easier, secure booking and payment options

Tinubu postpones FEC meeting, orders national mourning for Army Chief, Lagbaja

Tinubu postpones FEC meeting, orders national mourning for Army Chief, Lagbaja

Nigerians lament inability to afford beans, a major protein source

Nigerians lament inability to afford beans, a major protein source

BREAKING: Donald Trump declared 47th US President

BREAKING: Donald Trump declared 47th US President

Kano Court orders CBN, AGF, RMAFC to release funds for 44 LGAs

Kano Court orders CBN, AGF, RMAFC to release funds for 44 LGAs

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gunmen kill businessman, set him ablaze in Ebonyi

Gunmen kill businessman, set him ablaze in Ebonyi

Men handcuffed together [Tumblr]

2 minors to spend 6 months in jail for stealing cable wires from a home

Google

Court slaps Google with staggering $2.5 decillion fine for Russian YouTube ban

1 dead, several injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

1 dead, several injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway