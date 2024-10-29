Police arrest 17-year-old university girl for faking her kidnap and death

A 17-year-old student from Imo State University, identified as Jesse Chidebere, has been apprehended by the Orji Police Division for orchestrating a false abduction and death scenario. This incident has raised significant concerns within both her family and the university community.

According to a statement from Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, the police received alarming reports last Saturday about Chidebere’s alleged disappearance.

Disturbingly, a message sent from her WhatsApp account claimed she had been kidnapped and murdered, prompting her family to rush to the Orji Police Station for verification.

In response to the reports, the police initiated a search operation. On Sunday, October 27, 2024, they located Chidebere, who was unharmed and revealed that she had fabricated the entire ordeal as a prank intended for social media.

The police are now conducting an investigation to determine her motivations for this deceitful act, and she is expected to face legal repercussions.

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, expressed his dismay over the situation, labeling it as irresponsible and highlighting the significant drain on police resources it caused.

He emphasised the unnecessary panic that such a hoax can inflict on the public and the affected families.

Danjuma further urged parents to educate their children about the dangers of engaging in pranks that can mislead authorities and cause widespread alarm. He reiterated the police department's commitment to combating misinformation and ensuring public safety across the state.