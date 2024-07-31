ADVERTISEMENT
Pharmacist spends night with married woman in matrimonial home, case adjourned

The presiding Sharia Court Judge adjourned the matter until August 20 for a definite hearing.

Pharmacist in court for spending night with married woman, case adjourned [Freepik]
The offences were contrary to Sections 118 and 389 Penal Code Law of Kaduna State 2017. Salisu was standing trial alongside Khadijatul-Kubra Maman-Husna, who was sued as a second defendant.

The plaintiff, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, who was the former husband of the second defendant instituted the criminal case against the defendants on May 16. At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, Aisha Isma’el, counsel for the plaintiff told the court that the case was slated for hearing.

However, the case could not proceed as Dr Hassan Bala, counsel for the defendants, told the court that the first defendant was attending a promotion examination with his employers. He, therefore, made an application for adjournment which was hinged on Sections 151 subsection 2, subsection A of the Sharia Procedure Code 2002.

Bala also told the court that the surety of the first defendant was in court and the surety further adumbrated why the first defendant was not able to appear in court.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Isma’el did not object to the application but asked for a date for a definite hearing, stressing that the case had suffered a series of adjournments at the instance of the defendants.

The presiding Sharia Court Judge, Malam Mustapha Mohammed adjourned the matter until August 20 for a definite hearing.

Earlier, the plaintiff’s counsel said the plaintiff was an employee of Federal University Dutsen Ma, Katsina State and the second defendant was his wife. She added that the plaintiff and second defendant live at their matrimonial home at Lawal Aliyu Close, Tukur-Tukur Area, Zaria.

“The first defendant operates a pharmaceutical store beside the hairdressing salon of the second defendant at Layin Mora, Tudun Wada Area, Zaria.

“While the plaintiff went to Dutsin Ma, Katsina State, the first defendant used to visit and spend a night with his wife at their matrimonial home,” the counsel alleged.

She further alleged that the plaintiff confronted the second defendant (his wife) over the allegations and she told him that the first defendant was her business partner who gave ₦1million to boost her business.

The plaintiff’s counsel added that while the interventions of her parents failed to yield fruitful results, he instituted a case against them. She further alleged that while the criminal case was pending, the second defendant instituted a voluntary divorce (Khul’i) case against the plaintiff (her husband) and obtained a judgment on the divorce.

