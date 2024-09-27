ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor dragged to court for calling gospel artiste prostitute

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric was said to have been taken to court for addressing a gospel song as one that was sung by a prostitute.

Peter was said to have been arraigned for allegedly defaming popular gospel artist Bunmi Akinnaanu, also known by her stage name Omije Ojumi, via social media.

Peter faces three charges related to his social media activity, including posting a picture of Akinnaanu with the caption “prostitute song,” which led to significant backlash from her fans and colleagues. It was gathered that a rhetorical post was made in April 2024, around noon, at the Oke-Odo Area of Osogbo.

During the hearing before Magistrate Dr Olusegun Ayilara, details from the charge sheet revealed that Peter's actions constituted defamation, damaging Akinnaanu’s character. He allegedly used his WhatsApp number to share the derogatory label, which sparked outrage and drew attention to the potential harm caused by his comments.

In addition to the defamation charge, Peter was accused of sending Akinnaanu a threatening voice note, stating that she “will perish and never rise again.” These actions have raised concerns about public order, as they could incite unrest due to the inflammatory nature of the accusations.

The charges against Peter are said to violate sections 373, 88, and 249(D) of the Criminal Code of Osun State, 2002. In court, Peter pleaded not guilty to the charges. His legal counsel, Okobe Najite, requested bail on his behalf.

Magistrate Ayilara granted bail set at ₦1 million, stipulating that Peter must provide two sureties who are civil servants. The court has adjourned the case until Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for further hearings, as the legal proceedings continue to unfold in this high-profile case.

