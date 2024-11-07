ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pandemonium in Niger as bandits kill 10 residents and burn houses

Damilare Famuyiwa

Armed bandits invaded the Wayam community in Niger State, leaving at least 10 people dead, including women and children.

Pandemonium in Niger as bandits kill 10 residents and burn houses
Pandemonium in Niger as bandits kill 10 residents and burn houses

Recommended articles

The attack, which left at least 10 people dead, including women and children, has sent shockwaves through the region.

The heavily armed bandits, numbering over 50, arrived on motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately, causing widespread panic among the residents.

In a particularly heinous act, the bandits reportedly slaughtered women who refused to submit to their demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attackers also engaged in arson, torching houses, shops, and barns, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Local sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, described the attack as a harrowing ordeal. They recounted how the bandits, unchallenged, terrorized the community for several hours.

The victims, including the elderly and young children, were caught off guard as they prepared for the day.

Following the attack, the Wayam community has been deserted as residents fear for their lives. The deceased victims were laid to rest amidst a somber atmosphere, with families mourning their loss.

The incident highlights the persistent threat of banditry in the region. The bandits, who often operate across state borders, have been linked to numerous attacks in recent years, causing significant displacement and loss of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Police Command has been contacted for an official statement regarding the attack but has yet to provide any updates.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy calls for increased security measures and decisive action against the bandits have grown louder.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo Court dismisses case against Edema’s candidacy for NNPP Governor

Ondo Court dismisses case against Edema’s candidacy for NNPP Governor

NDPC educates Nigerians on 'Know Your Data Rights'

NDPC educates Nigerians on 'Know Your Data Rights'

FCT Court seeks NBA’s help to renovate damaged complex, tired of sharing space

FCT Court seeks NBA’s help to renovate damaged complex, tired of sharing space

1 Dead in Kara bridge multi-vehicle crash involving 4 cars, FRSC warns drivers

1 Dead in Kara bridge multi-vehicle crash involving 4 cars, FRSC warns drivers

VIDEO: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

VIDEO: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

Poly Ibadan security arrests ex-student with gun, ID linked to suspected cultist

Poly Ibadan security arrests ex-student with gun, ID linked to suspected cultist

NBC decries loss of lives to Abia, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute

NBC decries loss of lives to Abia, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute

2 Sand miners rescued after boat capsizes during transit in Calabar

2 Sand miners rescued after boat capsizes during transit in Calabar

'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victory

'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victory

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men handcuffed together [Tumblr]

2 minors to spend 6 months in jail for stealing cable wires from a home

Google

Court slaps Google with staggering $2.5 decillion fine for Russian YouTube ban

1 dead, several injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

1 dead, several injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Unemployed man spends 2 months in jail for stealing car battery from mosque

Unemployed man spends 2 months in jail for stealing car battery from mosque