Pandemonium in Niger as bandits kill 10 residents and burn houses

The attack, which left at least 10 people dead, including women and children, has sent shockwaves through the region.

The heavily armed bandits, numbering over 50, arrived on motorcycles and opened fire indiscriminately, causing widespread panic among the residents.

In a particularly heinous act, the bandits reportedly slaughtered women who refused to submit to their demands.

The attackers also engaged in arson, torching houses, shops, and barns, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Local sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, described the attack as a harrowing ordeal. They recounted how the bandits, unchallenged, terrorized the community for several hours.

The victims, including the elderly and young children, were caught off guard as they prepared for the day.

Following the attack, the Wayam community has been deserted as residents fear for their lives. The deceased victims were laid to rest amidst a somber atmosphere, with families mourning their loss.

The incident highlights the persistent threat of banditry in the region. The bandits, who often operate across state borders, have been linked to numerous attacks in recent years, causing significant displacement and loss of life.

The Niger State Police Command has been contacted for an official statement regarding the attack but has yet to provide any updates.