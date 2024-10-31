pandemonium as construction worker was found dead with machete wounds

The site owner alerted the police after a security officer reported a violent altercation involving Adebite and unidentified individuals.

Responding to the call, police arrived at the scene to find Adebite's body lying in a pool of blood, bearing significant machete injuries.

According to police spokesperson Omolola Odutola, the conflict was reported by Hassan, the site’s security guard, who contacted the site owner around 10:00 AM, describing the situation.

Following the alarm, detectives rushed to the construction area near the Witch-Tech factory, only to discover Adebite's lifeless body.

A blood-stained machete was retrieved from the scene, providing critical evidence for the investigation.

Authorities have been unable to locate the fleeing security guard, who initially reported the incident, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

Odutola confirmed that Adebite, a 34-year-old from Ikorodu, was involved in the dispute with individuals yet to be identified.

The police have commenced a preliminary investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the worker's death.

The body has been transferred to the Live-Well morgue for an autopsy, as the investigation seeks to uncover more details about the altercation and the people involved.