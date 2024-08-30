ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Nigerian man arrested in Pakistan for smuggling 608 grams of cocaine

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Nigerian, who was travelling through Dubai, was said to have swallowed 38 capsules containing the illicit drug.

Nigerian man arrested in Pakistan for smuggling 608 grams of cocaine
Nigerian man arrested in Pakistan for smuggling 608 grams of cocaine

Recommended articles

A report by Pakistani news outlet, the Express Tribune on Thursday, August 29, 2024, detailed how the suspect was arrested at the Lahore International Airport.

He was said to have arrived in the South Asia country from Nigeria through Dubai.

After a routine screening by the border officials, the Nigerian was found to have swallowed 38 capsules containing cocaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ANF spokesperson was quoted to have said the capsules contained a total of 608 grams of cocaine.

This comes barely one year after 10 Nigerians were arrested by the Pakistan authorities in similar cases, where a total of 4.811 kilograms of drugs were seized.

This year, the ANF has conducted several operations, resulting in the arrest of eight Nigerians and the seizure of 11.420 kilograms of narcotics.

The suspects will face charges under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are ongoing.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Kagame dismisses over 200 soldiers from Rwandan army with no reason given

Kagame dismisses over 200 soldiers from Rwandan army with no reason given

Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, farm inputs to Osun farmers, promises ₦8bn more

Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, farm inputs to Osun farmers, promises ₦8bn more

'Modern-day Nostradamus' - Reps lauds Gbajabiamila's impact on 10th assembly

'Modern-day Nostradamus' - Reps lauds Gbajabiamila's impact on 10th assembly

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Man suspects foul play after son dies in NNPC facility

Lynch

2 students arrested for lynching spiritualist over phone theft accusation

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways