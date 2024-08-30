Nigerian man arrested in Pakistan for smuggling 608 grams of cocaine

A report by Pakistani news outlet, the Express Tribune on Thursday, August 29, 2024, detailed how the suspect was arrested at the Lahore International Airport.

He was said to have arrived in the South Asia country from Nigeria through Dubai.

After a routine screening by the border officials, the Nigerian was found to have swallowed 38 capsules containing cocaine.

The ANF spokesperson was quoted to have said the capsules contained a total of 608 grams of cocaine.

This comes barely one year after 10 Nigerians were arrested by the Pakistan authorities in similar cases, where a total of 4.811 kilograms of drugs were seized.

This year, the ANF has conducted several operations, resulting in the arrest of eight Nigerians and the seizure of 11.420 kilograms of narcotics.