NDLEA operatives recover over 40kg of Loud in Lagos road interception

The interception happened along Lekki-Ikoyi road on Friday, June 28, 2024, and the truck driver, on spotting the operatives, jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

In another raid, the operatives arrested over 60 individuals at a drug party organised by Stanley Ikechukwu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Among those arrested were 25 males and 35 females, with six suspects found in possession of various drugs.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, disclosed that the party, dubbed 'Go Hard or Go Home. Pick Your Poison,' took place at an apartment in Sun City Estate.

The raid was initiated based on credible intelligence, leading to the arrest of Ikechukwu.

The six suspects caught with drugs were listed as; Victoria Adoga, Hamza Yari, Joanne Essein Joy, Sochima Valentine, Jago Imole, and Charles Ndubuisi. They were found with quantities of ecstasy and cannabis.

Brig Gen Buba Marwa (retd.), NDLEA Chairman ordered the unconditional release of 20 suspects who tested negative for drugs. The 33 individuals who tested positive were granted bail and instructed to report to the FCT Command for treatment and counselling.

Furthermore, the NDLEA seized 6,125 cartons of codeine syrup worth over ₦7.3 billion at the Port Harcourt Ports complex in Rivers State. This operation, conducted by the Special Operations Unit in collaboration with the Port Harcourt Ports Command and other security agencies, involved a thorough examination of six containers, uncovering 1,050,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 157,500 kilograms.

Also, On June 21, NDLEA officers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos arrested two passengers travelling to Doha on a Qatar Airways flight after they tested positive for drug ingestion.

The suspects, Aikhomoun Daniel (alias Oladapo Olanrewaju) and Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji, were taken into custody. Daniel excreted 90 wraps of cocaine totaling 1.022kg, while Ayigoro excreted 60 wraps weighing 662 grams.