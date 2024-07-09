My wife became ill-mannered when I married another wife - Man tells court

Ojo, a surveyor, counterargument before the court against his wife’s allegation of frequent battering, admitted that he tried his best to make her change.

“My lord, ever since I married another wife, Bola has been misbehaving.

“Whereas, she was already married to another man when I married her.

“In fact, the reason why I did not pay her bride price and other essential marital rites was because my parents were against our marriage and that I snatched her from another man.

“Furthermore, when she was seriously ill, I took care of her and she recovered,” Ojo stressed.

Earlier, Bola, a hairdresser, told the court that she made up her mind to seek divorce because of domestic violence, lack of care and absence of peace of mind.

“Ojo also locks me out of our matrimonial home.

“I gave birth to all my four children at home not in the hospital,” Bola said.

Delivering judgment, the court’s president, S.M. Akintayo, held that there was no marriage to be dissolved between Ojo and Bola in the first place because the bride price, which was a critical requirement in a valid customary marriage, was not paid.

Citing various portions of the law to support her judgment, Akintayo noted that both parties gave evidence to the fact that there was no payment of dowry as well as other marriage ceremonies. She added that the fact that a man and a woman were living and having children together does not mean that they were married.