ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My wife became ill-mannered when I married another wife - Man tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The wife told the court that she made up her mind to seek divorce because of domestic violence, lack of care and absence of peace of mind.

My wife became ill-mannered when I married another wife - Man tells court [Meta AI]
My wife became ill-mannered when I married another wife - Man tells court [Meta AI]

Recommended articles

Ojo, a surveyor, counterargument before the court against his wife’s allegation of frequent battering, admitted that he tried his best to make her change.

“My lord, ever since I married another wife, Bola has been misbehaving.

“Whereas, she was already married to another man when I married her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, the reason why I did not pay her bride price and other essential marital rites was because my parents were against our marriage and that I snatched her from another man.

“Furthermore, when she was seriously ill, I took care of her and she recovered,” Ojo stressed.

Earlier, Bola, a hairdresser, told the court that she made up her mind to seek divorce because of domestic violence, lack of care and absence of peace of mind.

“Ojo also locks me out of our matrimonial home.

“I gave birth to all my four children at home not in the hospital,” Bola said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering judgment, the court’s president, S.M. Akintayo, held that there was no marriage to be dissolved between Ojo and Bola in the first place because the bride price, which was a critical requirement in a valid customary marriage, was not paid.

Citing various portions of the law to support her judgment, Akintayo noted that both parties gave evidence to the fact that there was no payment of dowry as well as other marriage ceremonies. She added that the fact that a man and a woman were living and having children together does not mean that they were married.

Akintayo, however, granted the order restraining the respondent from harassing, threatening, disturbing and interfering in the private life of the petitioner henceforth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, NESG inaugurates joint planning committee for 30th summit

FG, NESG inaugurates joint planning committee for 30th summit

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi learnt one key lesson from 2023 election - Yunusa Tanko

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Obi learnt one key lesson from 2023 election - Yunusa Tanko

NBA gives clarity on controversial LGBTQ clause in Samoa agreement

NBA gives clarity on controversial LGBTQ clause in Samoa agreement

Idleness, negative emotions and experiences can trigger depression in women

Idleness, negative emotions and experiences can trigger depression in women

Unrest in Kano as armed groups reported near Emir's palace

Unrest in Kano as armed groups reported near Emir's palace

Man climbs 120-meter mast, threatens suicide if FG doesn't reverse subsidy removal

Man climbs 120-meter mast, threatens suicide if FG doesn't reverse subsidy removal

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

FUDMA V-C says staff are spies leaking school, students' information to bandits

FUDMA V-C says staff are spies leaking school, students' information to bandits

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The boy was rescued by the police [Daily Post]

Child trafficking gang sells 12-year-old boy for ₦400,000, suspects arrested

The convict was caught while trying to sell the tricycle worth ₦520,000 [Vanguard]

Abuja man hired to ride keke for work takes it to Kaduna to sell

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

VIDEO: Driver steals employer's car in Lagos, presents it as testimony in church

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use walkway

Flood: Lagos hoodlums arrested for charging passersby ₦100 to use crossover bridge