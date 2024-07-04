Motorcyclist's employer withdraws cheating charges after reporting him in court

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Abdul of Yimi Zuba, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Magistrate, Abdulazeez Mohammed, however, discharged Abdul, following an application by the Prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, that the case be struck out due to lack of interest by the complainant, Isa Mohammed.

Mohammed, therefore, struck out the case, having heard the prosecution’s application to strike out the suit for lack of interest by the complainant.

“The defendant is also discharged of all criminal charges and the First Information Report (FIR) is hereby withdrawn,” he said.

The Prosecutor, Chinedu Ogade, told the court that Mohammed, of the same address, had reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on June 22. Ogada said that on May 16, the complainant entrusted his Bajaji motorcycle, valued at ₦500,000, to the defendant for commercial purposes and to be remitting ₦8000 weekly.

He said that the defendant absconded with the complainant’s motorcycle, sold it to an unknown person and claimed that the motorcycle was stolen from him. He said that during the police investigation, the defendant could not give any satisfactory account of his actions.