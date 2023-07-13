Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Motorcyclist beats up, removes passenger's teeth over ₦100

News Agency Of Nigeria

The passenger stated that the motorcyclist also tore his clothes.

Motorcyclist beats, removes passenger's teeth over ₦100
Motorcyclist beats, removes passenger's teeth over ₦100

Recommended articles

The defendant, Azeez Balogun, whose address was not stated, is charged with assault. The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on June 24, at Ile – Epo Bus Stop, Abule Egba Road, Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Mr Shina Olarewaju, boarded a Lagos commercial bus from Ile Epo to Abule Egba and an argument ensued over ₦100.00 (One hundred naira ) change.

The prosecutor said that the defendant dragged the complainant down, beat him up and removed two of his teeth. Akeem said that the defendant also tore the complainant’s clothes. The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦20,000, with two sureties in like sum. Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 8, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

NANS demands reduction in school fees due to subsidy removal

NANS demands reduction in school fees due to subsidy removal

'No amount of propaganda will stop recovery of Benue assets' – Gov Alia

'No amount of propaganda will stop recovery of Benue assets' – Gov Alia

'Lawmakers ensure your constituents benefit quality, effective representation' - Traditional ruler

'Lawmakers ensure your constituents benefit quality, effective representation' - Traditional ruler

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval of $800m loan from World Bank

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval of $800m loan from World Bank

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS, again

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS, again

Tinubu requests Senate’s approval for ₦500billion palliatives

Tinubu requests Senate’s approval for ₦500billion palliatives

Group urges governors to replicate FG’s anti-corruption efforts in states

Group urges governors to replicate FG’s anti-corruption efforts in states

Court orders DSS to charge or release Emefiele

Court orders DSS to charge or release Emefiele

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys

I don't eat my wife's food, she can kill me; Oboy Siki explains (VIDEO)

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate

Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun.

Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos (Image illustration)

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos