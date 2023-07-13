Motorcyclist beats up, removes passenger's teeth over ₦100

The defendant, Azeez Balogun, whose address was not stated, is charged with assault. The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on June 24, at Ile – Epo Bus Stop, Abule Egba Road, Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Mr Shina Olarewaju, boarded a Lagos commercial bus from Ile Epo to Abule Egba and an argument ensued over ₦100.00 (One hundred naira ) change.

The prosecutor said that the defendant dragged the complainant down, beat him up and removed two of his teeth. Akeem said that the defendant also tore the complainant’s clothes. The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

