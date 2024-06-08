Mother in court for allegedly assaulting vice principal

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a three-count charge of breach of peace, assault, and malicious damage.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offences on June 1 at about 08:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, Basiri, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant and others at large conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by invading the office of Bello Toyin, the vice principal, of the school and attacking her.

Oriyomi also alleged that the defendant, the mother of a student in the school, got a complaint from her child, that she was punished by the school management.

Reacting to this, she and others at large invaded the school, assaulted the vice principal and inflicted injuries on her face.

He said that the defendant and others at large maliciously damaged one HP laptop worth N250,000 and one headphone worth N15,000 belonging to the complainant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 181, 186 and 363 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment, to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Perebo Monde, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olarewaju Owoleso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.