MFM denies locking up former members over alleged robbery plot

The controversy arose after three individuals—Akeem Omojomolo, Tajudeen Usein, and Fatai Adebayo—testified in court about how Jimoh and Oloruntele allegedly sought their help to hire a gun and rob the church’s “first fruits” offering in 2008. They detailed how they cooperated with the plot, which led to the arrest of Jimoh and Oloruntele.

Jimoh, in a recent interview, accused the church of orchestrating his nine-year imprisonment without trial on armed robbery charges.

He claimed that his legal troubles began after he encountered Pastor Daniel Olukoya’s Chief Security Officer at a native doctor’s house.

Oloruntele also alleged that Pastor Olukoya wanted him dead because he refused to provide false testimony against another pastor, Femi Agboola. Oloruntele asserted that he was prosecuted in 2008 without concrete evidence to support the allegations against him.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, MFM's Chief Legal Adviser, Davidson Adejuwon, refuted the claims as false and deceptive, stating that they had caused misconceptions among the public.

“MFM and its General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya, are committed to forgiveness. Mr Femi Jimoh’s case demonstrates that MFM and its leader are unrepentant forgivers. The church did not keep the duo in jail for nine years. They were granted bail but failed to meet the bail conditions,” Adejuwon said.

He questioned the narrative that Dr Olukoya was responsible for their prolonged detention, pointing out that their families did not secure sureties for their release. Adejuwon explained that MFM, as a responsible church, reported the planned armed attack to law enforcement, and the subsequent legal proceedings were beyond the church's control.

Addressing claims that Jimoh’s arrest was linked to his contact with the church’s then-Chief Security Officer, Olawale Gbadamosi, at a herbalist’s house, Adejuwon called the accusation absurd.

Gbadamosi, present at the briefing, denied ever visiting a herbalist.

One of the witnesses, Omojohmolo, recounted how Jimoh and Caleb allegedly planned to rob the offering being transported from the campground to the church headquarters in February.