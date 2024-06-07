ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Men in court for threatening man's life over property dispute, gets ₦300k bail each

News Agency Of Nigeria

The men conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by harassment.

Men in court for threatening man's life over property dispute
Men in court for threatening man's life over property dispute

Recommended articles

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Folarunmi Adeshina told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on May 25, at the Aba Eku Dump site, Ona-Ara, Oyo State. Adeshina alleged that the defendants threatened violence against Olabode Oladeji, the owner of the aforementioned site, with the intent to take over the site.

He alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by harassing, and chasing Oladeji and his workmen away from the site while they were working.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said the defendants, without lawful authority, wanted to take over the site which had already been allocated lawfully to Oladeji by the Oyo State government. He said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Ayorinde Ayo-Alagbe granted the defendants bail for ₦300,000 each and two sureties each in like sum. He adjourned the case until July 30, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

'Don't accept less than ₦250k minimum wage' - Ex-APC spokesman tells NLC

'Don't accept less than ₦250k minimum wage' - Ex-APC spokesman tells NLC

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn as 20-year-old promising Nigerian cleric dies

Promising Nigerian cleric Mufti Yaks dies at 20; Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun [Techpoint Africa]

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun

Father of late Mohbad, Joseph Aloba [Premium Times]

Mohbad’s father breaks down in tears as US lab denies conducting toxicology test

Businessman sentence to 3 years imprisonment for trafficking 7.50kg of hemp

Businessman conceals 7.50 kg hemp in nylon bag disguised with crayfish, bitter leaf