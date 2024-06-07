Men in court for threatening man's life over property dispute, gets ₦300k bail each

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Folarunmi Adeshina told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on May 25, at the Aba Eku Dump site, Ona-Ara, Oyo State. Adeshina alleged that the defendants threatened violence against Olabode Oladeji, the owner of the aforementioned site, with the intent to take over the site.

He alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by harassing, and chasing Oladeji and his workmen away from the site while they were working.

The prosecutor said the defendants, without lawful authority, wanted to take over the site which had already been allocated lawfully to Oladeji by the Oyo State government. He said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.