Mechanic bags 6 months jail term, fined ₦50k for stealing phone worth ₦120k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict trespassed into the complainant’s room and stole his phone.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Faruk,18, after he pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him and prayed the court for leniency. Bokkos also gave the convict, a mechanic, an option of ₦50,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Angwan Rogo Police Station on May 15 by the complainant, Umar Isa.

Gokwat said that the convict trespassed into the complainant’s room and stole his Nokia phone valued at ₦120,000. He said that during the police investigation, the convict confessed to having committed the offence and that the phone was recovered from him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law.

