Man who climbed pole demanding Tinubu's resignation admitted to psych hospital

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed that Mohammed was found with illegal substances, including green leaves he identified as Indian hemp.

According to the police, his erratic behaviour during the standoff raised concerns about his mental health.

“We discovered drugs on him, and he admitted to regular use of Indian hemp and other substances,” said Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje. “His actions were unusual, so he was taken to the psychiatric hospital for a thorough evaluation. We’re awaiting the results of his medical examination before determining further steps.”

The incident reportedly happened when the man, a resident of Gashaka in neighbouring Taraba State, climbed the electricity pole along the Yola-Jalingo highway, declaring that he would not descend until the President resigned from office.

Residents and police negotiators worked tirelessly through the weekend to persuade him to come down. Mohammed was later safely brought down, and police took him into custody. Nguroje characterised Mohammed's actions as suicidal, noting that such behaviour is a criminal offence in Nigeria.

“Attempting suicide is punishable under Nigerian law, and we are preparing to take him to court,” the police spokesperson explained. “Our responsibility is to protect lives, and anyone endangering themselves or others will face legal consequences.”