Man sets his wife ablaze in Ogun State

The incident occurred last Friday around 8:30 p.m. at their home on Fagbuyi Street, Ilogbo, in the Ota area of Ogun State.

While the exact details of the argument that led to the attack are still under investigation, police spokesperson Omolola Odutola confirmed that Johnson poured petrol on his wife before setting her on fire with a match.

According to eyewitnesses, the assault took place after a heated confrontation between the couple.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident quickly informed the victim’s relatives, who then contacted the authorities.

Responding promptly to the emergency, officers from the Ilogbo Division arrived at the scene and arrested Johnson.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by those who witnessed the attack.

Odutola confirmed that the police are investigating the case as an attempted murder, and Johnson has been detained for further questioning.

This tragic incident underscores the rising concerns over domestic violence in the region.

In a similar incident, a man identified as Motunrayo Olaniyi was accused of stabbing his wife, Olajumoke, to death during a violent dispute in Lagos in October 2024.

Following the stabbing, Olaniyi reportedly locked his wife in a room and set the room on fire.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any signs of domestic violence before situations escalate into tragic events.