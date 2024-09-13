ADVERTISEMENT
Man in court for relocating 3 children without biological mother's approval

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man relocated his 3 children to Akwa Ibom without the consent of their biological mother.

The Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant. Who lives in the Oshodi area of Lagos, committed the offence on October 30, 2023, at about noon in December.

Iberedem said that the defendant relocated his three children to the custody of a third party in Akwa Ibom without the consent of their biological mother. He said Inyang conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace with such an act even though he and the children’s mother were not living together.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened the provisions of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The section attracts imprisonment for up to three months. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs E.Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦200,000, with two sureties in like sum. Kubeinje adjourned the case until October 16, for mention.

