ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man hacks company’s online page, steals network data worth ₦9.7 million

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man hacked into the account of an online recharge card network company in Ibadan.

Man hacks company’s online page, steals network data worth ₦9.7 million
Man hacks company’s online page, steals network data worth ₦9.7 million

Recommended articles

Alade, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him. The prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between January and July, at Badeku area, Ibadan.

Igori said that the defendant unlawfully hacked into the account of an online recharge card network company in Ibadan called "Yafun Yafun". He said the defendant hacked into the company’s online private page and stole MTN, Glo and Airtel cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor added that the defendant also made use of the company’s data worth ₦9,747,050. He said the offences contravened Sections 517 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendant bail for ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum. He adjourned the case until November 26, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flight operations set to resume at Ebonyi Airport in November

Flight operations set to resume at Ebonyi Airport in November

Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers

Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure

Benin ASUU zonal coordinator escapes from kidnappers due to Police pressure

Youths urge Tinubu to tackle hardship, warn inaction may trigger hunger crises

Youths urge Tinubu to tackle hardship, warn inaction may trigger hunger crises

Female baker to sue GTB for unlawful account restriction, financial hardship

Female baker to sue GTB for unlawful account restriction, financial hardship

Benue Govt seals 2,416 illegal schools, including those in uncompleted buildings

Benue Govt seals 2,416 illegal schools, including those in uncompleted buildings

Kekere-Ekun sworn in as 23rd substantive CJN

Kekere-Ekun sworn in as 23rd substantive CJN

Abuja residents conclude that poverty is the leading cause of broken homes

Abuja residents conclude that poverty is the leading cause of broken homes

PDP Anambra rejects LG election results, accuses ANSIEC of irregularities

PDP Anambra rejects LG election results, accuses ANSIEC of irregularities

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Widow confesses infidelity liked to to military officers' death

Sick widow runs to pastor for help after her extramarital sex 'kills' 2 soldiers

Man bags 8 year jail term for exposing minor to pornography

Man bags 8 year jail term for exposing minor to pornography

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents

Woman seeks divorce after 10-years, cites husband's disrespect for her parents

Driver steals employer's car worth ₦2.8m, drives to Abuja in search of buyer

Driver steals employer's car worth ₦2.8m, drives to Abuja in search of buyer