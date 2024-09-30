Man hacks company’s online page, steals network data worth ₦9.7 million

Alade, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him. The prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between January and July, at Badeku area, Ibadan.

Igori said that the defendant unlawfully hacked into the account of an online recharge card network company in Ibadan called "Yafun Yafun". He said the defendant hacked into the company’s online private page and stole MTN, Glo and Airtel cards.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also made use of the company’s data worth ₦9,747,050. He said the offences contravened Sections 517 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.