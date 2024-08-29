23-year-old man found dead in his bathroom after fire outbreak

Gabriel was discovered motionless following a fire outbreak in his home.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Gabriel was found unconscious in his bathroom by his landlord, Oluwaseun Emmanuel.

Emmanuel had noticed smoke and flames coming from the one-bedroom apartment and quickly alerted neighboring residents. Together, they managed to extinguish the fire and force open the apartment door.

Despite their efforts, Gabriel was found unresponsive and was rushed to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Ogun State Police Command had, however, initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odutola Omolola confirmed that the Sakura Police Division is handling the case.

“The incident was reported to us on August 28, 2024, by the landlord. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are still trying to determine the cause of the fire,” Odutola stated.

This tragic event follows another recent fire-related death in Ogun State, as a 27-year-old man named Tolu Falansa was reported dead from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in his Owode-Yewa residence.

The fire reportedly started during the night, leading to Falansa's untimely death.

Authorities are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent fire outbreaks and ensure that their homes are equipped with working smoke detectors.