Man faces judgment on August 1 for setting fire to Mosque, killing 23 worshipers

Abubakar, who lives in Gezawa Local Government Kano, is charged with culpable homicide, and attempted murder, causing grievous hurt and mischief by fire. The offence contravened the provisions of sections 140, 148, 167 and 370 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Director Public Prosecution (DPP) Kano State Ministry of Justice, Salisu Tahir, informed the court that he filed a new charge against the defendant. He urged the new charge to be read to the defendant.

Tahir alleged that on May 15, at about 5:15 am the defendant poured petrol and set fire to a mosque in Gadan Larabar Abasawa village of Gezawa local government area of Kano State and locked the doors, trapping 23 worshippers in a burning fire during subhi (Dawn) prayer.

He said that 23 people died while receiving medical attention at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano. The prosecution also alleged that on the same date at about 5:15 am the defendant, attempted to kill Shu’aibu Ibrahim and Ibrahim Sani. The defendant pleaded guilty to all the charges.

The defence counsel, Hasiya Muhammad-Imam, urged the court to tamper Justice with mercy since the defendant did not stress the court because he admitted to the crime.