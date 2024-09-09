Man cries out for justice over baby’s injuries in daycare school

A father is urgently calling for help after his baby was severely injured on the first day at a daycare in Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos State.

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu shared the family's plea on X on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

According to the father, the daycare owner initially attributed the injuries to another child. However, medical experts have suggested that the wounds are consistent with an animal attack.

Gwamnishu’s post read: “Received This Shocking Complaint From Instagram DM

“This is what happened to my baby in a school that has daycare here in Lagos state “Ago Palace Okota” where I and my wife dropped him off for the first day. The owner of the school said his fellow kid did this to him but doctors said is from an animal.

“The woman doesn’t want to tell us the truth of what happened to my baby’.

“Sir Harrison, we have gone to the Police but the woman is using money to cover up because she is a wealthy woman. Please help us, sir.”

This incident has, however, attracted mixed reactions from fellow X users. While some of them took to the comment section to echo the call for justice, others faulted the parents, saying he was too young to be enrolled for a daycare school.

“Someone did this to Your Child and You are in DMs...

“Sorry, Both the wealthy woman and The "fellow baby" would have been in same condition as my child before Police comes in. Wealthy woman ko…,” @Onyeuwa20000 wrote.

“Very useless parents if you’re not ready to take care of your kids till school age don’t give birth to them. How can you leave a baby this young in a daycare why not employ a nanny instead, sorry to the baby but no sorry to the parents,” @Zanda_marley wrote.