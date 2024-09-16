Man begs for help after crashing rented exotic cars worth ₦400m

In a series of pictures and videos shared on his Instagram page, the man, who claimed to still be hospitalised, noted that the accident happened on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

He captioned the post: “Yesterday evening 14th of September 2024 I watched my life flash right in front of my eyes It all happened so fast Still traumatised Taught it was all over Still can’t even believe I’m alive God really loves me & yesterday confirms all doubts… I’m grateful to still be here. I’ll never forget. Head jammed, back hurts, face bruised Couldn’t even sleep at night too much pain Flash backs messing up my head already Hospital bills going crazy Over 400Million in damages Corvette Stingray 2022 GONE Jeep grand Cherokee 2015 GONE Property damage Won’t lie I don’t even know where to start from But I’m glad I’m still here God got his plans for me Still hospitalised Imma need all the love & support I could possibly get from the masses.”

While evaluating the damaged properties to be worth over ₦400 million, the man shared his account details for people to donate and help him offset the debts incurred as a result of the accident.

This has, however, generated wild reactions from other social media users, who took to their X timeline to react to the accident.

“You people have expensive hobbies o 😄😂 O je gbese 400m, you no tell your family make them actually hold fake burial for you? 😩 Make everybody baraje like say you die fr, you dey thank God for life. Make them print obituary papers reach the car dealership shop, take proof of death by collecting death certificate and showing pictures at the morgue. 😩” @ms___date wrote.

“You rented cars, you crashed them, didn’t die, and now you owe 400m? If that’s not a freshly downloaded generational curse, I don’t know what is 😭” @veeiye.

"Imma need all the love & support I could possibly get from the masses 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 You dey beg for ₦400m, you dey call people "masses". You never ready! Masses dey filling station dey queue for fuel.” @celestocalculus wrote.

“This post funny, so he doesn't have money nor own the car yet he's taking a risk like that ? Dey post account number for what exactly? Make people donate 400m for your foolishness? Lmao” @Yemihazan.