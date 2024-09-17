Landlord defiles tenant’s 14-year-old daughter in Ogun

The incident was said to have happened on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Disclosing this development, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola stated that the teenager’s defilement had left other tenants and the entire community in shock when the survivor was found drenched in blood from her private parts, noting that the suspect would face the full force of the law.

Her words: The survivor’s father reported the incident to the Adatan Police Division at approximately 2:15 pm on September 13, 2024. The landlord is accused of assaulting his 14-year-old daughter.

“The girl suffered a tear in her private area, resulting in the bleeding. When our officers arrived at the scene, they found blood on the floor, believed to be from the survivor.

“Blood was also found on the clothing she was wearing. She was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody.”

Meanwhile, this landlord’s case followed another incident in which a 55-year-old man, Hassan Wasiu, allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter at his apartment on Falowo Street, Makun, in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The survivor’s grandfather, Bimbo Ojo, who reported the incident to the Sagamu Police Division, had found that his granddaughter was bleeding through her vagina shortly after the perpetrator had committed the crime.