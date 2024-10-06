ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that the Oke-Odo Division received a distress call from a resident of the house concerning the incident.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at No 13, Olarenwaju St., off Oki Street, Iyana-Ipaja.

“After a distress call was received, the Divisional Police Officer immediately visited the scene with operatives of the division.

“Fire service was contacted on the phone and by the time the fire was put out, a tenant, who was sleeping in his room got burnt and died in the fire incident.

“The pictures of the victim and the building were taken,” he said.

The image maker said that the corpse had been evacuated and deposited at the morgue at General Hospital in Yaba for post-mortem examination.

The spokesperson said that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

According to him, the investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

