Labourer dies after block collapse at construction site, Police confirm

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the incident happened on Friday at 4:30 pm at Opebi, in Ikeja.

Hundeyin said that the elder brother of the deceased reported the case. According to him, Ogbonaya worked at a construction site where the old building was being demolished to make way for the new structure.

“The blocks suddenly collapsed on him and led to body injuries and unconsciousness.

“He was rushed to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead,” Hundeyin said.