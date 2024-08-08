ADVERTISEMENT
Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Damilare Famuyiwa

The kidnappers killed the lecturer before kidnapping his children.

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]
The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Dr Gyang was killed by terrorists at his home in Dutsinma, and his children were kidnapped during the attack.

Dr Gyang, who was the Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics, Extension, and Rural Development, alongside his children was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Initially, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦20 million for the children's release. It's unclear if this exact amount was paid, but a source revealed that after a payment was made, the younger son, Caleb, was released.

The terrorists then demanded two motorcycles and ₦200,000 in mobile recharge cards to free the elder son, Derrick, who was released on Sunday.

Dr Gyang's funeral is expected to proceed following his children's release.

In a related incident, Garba Funtua, the father of Aisha Garba, a female student kidnapped alongside Dr Gyang's children, was also held by the terrorists after delivering the ransom for his daughter's release. Although Aisha was freed, her father was killed by the captors.

One of Funtua's sons shared on social media that his father was killed despite the family paying a ₦2 million ransom for Aisha's release. The terrorists demanded an additional ₦5 million, not knowing Funtua had been killed 17 days earlier.

It is with total submission to the will of Allah (SWT) that I announce the death of my father, Alh. Abubakar Funtua. He was killed by the bandits that kidnapped my sister last month. Jana’iza holds 5/08/2024, at his residence in Gangaren Tasaulawa, Funtua by 9 am, Insha Allah. Please pray for his soul,” read part of Garba’s son's post on Facebook.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on these incidents.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

