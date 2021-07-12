RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kano Hisbah arrests 5 men for alleged homosexuality

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrests were made following reports from residents of the area.

Hisbah officers observe violations of Sharia (image used for illustration) [NTA]
Hisbah officers observe violations of Sharia (image used for illustration) [NTA]

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested five men suspected of engaging in homosexuality at Sheka Barde ​​in Kumbotso local government area of Kano.

Recommended articles

The Commander General of the Board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Kano on Monday, signed by Malam Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the Board.

According to him, the arrests were made following reports from residents of the area.

"All the suspects confirmed to be above 20 years of age, were apprehended on July 11 during a special raid," he said.

The commander-general expressed outrage over the alleged actions of the youths.

Ibn-Sina thanked members of the community and security stakeholders for their cooperation and support in cracking down on corruption in the state.

He said the suspects would be charged to court.

The commander-general urged youths to shun unwholesome practices as they were leaders of tomorrow.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno to receive over 200,000 Nigerians chased to nieghbouring countries by Boko Haram

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to equip security agencies

'Freedom of expression is limited,' Gbajabiamila speaks on Press Council Bill

Kidnapped Emir of Kajuru Alhassan Adamu regains freedom in Kaduna

National Assembly complex is flooded with rainwater again

Buhari says Ayade, Matawalle will gain more respect by joining APC

Governor Zulum approves land for Ruga project in Borno

Over 2,300 people kidnapped in Nigeria in 6 months

Nigerians advised to be vigilant as riots engulf South Africa over Zuma's jailing