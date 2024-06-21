ADVERTISEMENT
Jobless man lands in court for conspiring with others to steal catfish worth ₦2.5m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The jobless man conspired with others to steal 1,200 pieces of catfish.

Lekan is charged with conspiracy and theft. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25, in the Ita-Oloja Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Okonofua said that the defendant conspired with others, at large to steal 1,200 pieces of catfish worth ₦2.5million, property of Dolapo Oladosu. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.A. Onalaja admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Onalaja adjourned the case until July 11 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

