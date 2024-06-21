Jobless man lands in court for conspiring with others to steal catfish worth ₦2.5m

Lekan is charged with conspiracy and theft. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25, in the Ita-Oloja Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

Okonofua said that the defendant conspired with others, at large to steal 1,200 pieces of catfish worth ₦2.5million, property of Dolapo Oladosu. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.