iPhone seller dragged to court over alleged ₦245,000 fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant never supplied the product but stole the money.

Chidi appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before the Magistrate, L K J Layeni.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 29, at Phone Village in Alaba International Market, Ojo.

Uche alleged that the defendant obtained ₦245,000 from one Gbenga Falodun, with a promise to supply him iPhone XR, but failed.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦300,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 17 for mention.

