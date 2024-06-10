Ibadan men allegedly steal noodles valued at ₦3m, granted ₦200k bail

The police charged Wale Ogunsakin, 35, and Christopher Adeogo, 34 with conspiracy and theft. They pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence between June 2023 and June 2024, at Ogo-Oluwa complex, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants stole the noodles (indomie) belonging to one Vet Needs Company, Ibadan, without the company’s consent. He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT