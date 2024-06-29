I did it my Lord - Man confesses to peddling illicit drug in court

Adediran confessed his guilt following his arraignment before Justice Ekerete Akpan, on a one-count charge of trading in illicit substances.

Akpan consequently adjourned the suit until July 2 for the presentation of facts and judgment.

Earlier, counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Oyo State Command, Ms Ann Balogun, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 3, in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Balogun added that the NDLEA operatives acted on a tip-off from concerned Nigerians that Adediran had 4.418kg of illicit substance.

The prosecutor stated that the offence contravened the provisions of section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30 Law of the Federation 2004.

In another development, the court also ordered the remand of Emmanuel Ayorinde in Agodi Correctional Centre for allegedly mixing 5.25 litres of liquid substances with coding.

Justice Akpan ordered Ayorinde to be remanded after he had pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of unlawful possession and mixing of harmful substances.

Akpan adjourned the suit until July 15 for a hearing on the bail application and commencement of trial.

The prosecutor had informed the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on March 19, at the New Garage area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

She alleged that NDLEA operatives apprehended Ayorinde after intelligence reports revealed that he was in the business of mixing illicit harmful drug substances like coding, with liquid, which he sells to people.