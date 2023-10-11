Wife goes to court for divorce, husband demands she finds him a new wife first

Mohammed and Hamza, got married according to Islamic law sometime in 2020 and do not have children together.

Earlier, Hamza approached the court seeking dissolution of her marriage with Mohammed on grounds of lack of care and respect.

"If she wants a divorce, she has to get me another wife. I want my wife to pay me all I spent on her at our wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I paid ₦60,000 as dowry to marry my wife and spent ₦100,000 for her clothes, I insist for her to pay me back the total sum," he said.

In response, the plaintiff said that if it were Islamically appropriate for her to get a wife for her husband before he grants her a divorce, she would do so.

She added that Mohammed did not spend up to ₦160,000 on her saying that her dowry was ₦60,000 only.

"I do not have ₦160,000 to give him, only if he can also pay me for the satisfaction I gave to him during the marriage and the cooking I have done over the years," the plaintiff said.

Mohammed however said if the plaintiff claimed that she had satisfied him, he had also catered to her feeding and welfare in the marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, Mohammed Wakili, said that it was not Islamically appropriate for the plaintiff to get the respondent another wife before he grants her a divorce.