Gunmen vandalise Osun palace, kill admission seeker

Damilare Famuyiwa

The cause of the attack could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The family is pleading with security agencies to apprehend the criminals [Punch]
Recounting how the palace was invaded, the deceased’s uncle, Jimoh Qadri said the assailants were led by a man identified simply as Naim, who was the only one among the attackers that did not cover his face during the incident.

According to Qadri, who could not give a reason for the attack, the perpetrators had initially stormed his personal house, and met his absence before they proceeded to his father’s house, late Oba Jimoh Adigun, the Olokanla of Okanla, that he used as palace before his demise.

His words: “I was not at home, but my wife called me that gunmen numbering about 20 had stormed my house in Okanla area very early on Sunday. She told me they all covered their faces, but one of them bearing Naim did not cover his face and my wife saw him. The attackers were after me and they searched around the house.

“When they could not find me around, they vandalised the building and proceeded to my family house, where my late father, Olokanla of Okanla used as his palace. It was there they saw Qudus, a son to my elder brother, who was living in Ibadan, until he recently returned home to seek university admission, after writing UTME.

“He was killed and they put his corpse in my car parked within the premises and set the vehicle ablaze. They also set the palace ablaze. The reason behind the attack is not known to me. But it may not be unconnected to the tussle over land in our area. The family is pleading with the security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended.”

When contacted, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, had visited the scene of the crime, adding that more operatives had been deployed to the area.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

