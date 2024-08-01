Gunmen shoot man to death, burn sanitation agency vehicle in Imo

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, follows the killing of four police officers and a Point of Sale operator in Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area, just 24 hours earlier.

The gunmen, who shot sporadically in the air while heading toward Owerri-Enugu Road, also set ablaze an Imo State Government Waste Management Agency vehicle at the Nkwo Orji Market.

Upon visiting the market, a journalist found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

An eyewitness, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, recounted that the gunmen shouted, “Stay in your homes. Don’t come out during the sit-at-home if you love your lives.” This caused traders and buyers to flee, abandoning their goods and vehicles.

Commuters were left stranded as only a few buses dared to operate in the area, fearing further violence.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, stated that his colleagues in the Force “have been massively deployed at Orji. The situation is under control. The miscreants responsible for the attacks will certainly be brought to book.”

In a similar occurrence, a 54-year-old businesswoman identified as Olakunbi Adene, was found dead in her residence located at Oda Road Area of Akure in Ondo State.

It was gathered that Adene’s lifeless body was found on her bed in a pool of blood, indicating she was murdered.

