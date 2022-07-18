RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen abduct travellers in Anambra

Suspected kidnappers on Sunday abducted some travellers in a sports utility vehicle at Nise junction, Nise, near Awka, the capital city of Anambra.

The assailants were reported to have shot sporadically into the air before taking the victims away.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said that the gunmen arrived the scene of the incident in a Hilux truck, which they set on fire, before escaping with the vehicle of the abductees.

The source said no fewer than three persons were whisked away including two brothers.

“They stopped and operated for some minutes, they shot sporadically before kidnapping about three persons travelling in the same vehicle.

“They set the Hilux pick up they came in on fire and went away with the jeep of their victims,” the source said.

However, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, said that only one person was abducted

“The information I have before me shows that one person was abducted.

“The command’s operatives have since been on the track of the abductors and the situation is being closely monitored,” he stated.

