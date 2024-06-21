FUNAAB student dies from asthma attack, colleagues blame school's poor healthcare

The demonstrators criticised the inadequate healthcare services at the university’s medical center, which they believe contributed to Ayodele's death.

Ayodele, a 100-level student of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management, was reportedly suffering from asthma and was taken to the university’s health center on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. But tragically, he died in the consulting room.

On Thursday, June 20, the school’s angry students gathered at the campus gate, voicing their frustration over the state of the university’s medical services.

A student, who spoke anonymously, claimed that Ayodele's treatment was delayed because he did not have his identity card, which prompted the protest to demand better healthcare on campus.

“The staff’s negligence is appalling. They delayed treating him from 1 pm until 6:50 pm, and he was pronounced dead around 10 pm, because he didn’t have his ID card. This is the third such incident in three months due to poor service,” the student said.

Echoing FUNAAB student’s grievances, Meshack Nwankwo, the university’s Students’ Union President, stated that the protest aimed to highlight the substandard service at the health center.

He clarified that his account was based on reports from eyewitnesses and those who accompanied Ayodele to the hospital.

“Our protest is about improving the clinic's services. Ayodele was unconscious when brought in, and upon checking, it was found that he had died. We seek better healthcare standards,” Nwankwo said.

Addressing the protesters, FUNAAB’s Vice Chancellor, Olusola Kehinde said Ayodele was brought in dead and that staff attempted to resuscitate him without success.

“His friends, seeing him gasping for breath, put a spoon in his mouth and poured water on him. At the health center, two nurses and a doctor checked for a pulse and heartbeat, finding none. His eyes were dilated, indicating he was dead on arrival,” Kehinde said.