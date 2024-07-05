FRSC officer shot dead by Kogi armed robbers after withdrawing cash from bank

SP William Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kogi, confirmed the robbery incident to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lokoja.

“At exactly 1:30 p.m., officers received a distress call and rushed to the scene at Lokogoma, Phase 1 in Lokoja and met Abu, an FRSC officer in a pool of his blood having been shot at both legs and shoulder.

“He was coming from the bank when an Ash-coloured Toyota Camry car crossed and blocked him in front of Lokogoma Market, phase 1 in Lokoja and dispossessed him of the unspecified sum of money.

“A sum of ₦139,000 was recovered at the scene while the victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention,” Aya said.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bertrand Onuoha, had deployed officers on the trail of the suspects with a view to arrest and bring them justice.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness account by a resident, who would not want to be mentioned, said the FRSC officer was heading towards his house at Zango-Daji in Lokoja on a motorcycle when the incident happened.