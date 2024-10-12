ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FRSC confirms 7 dead in road traffic crash in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nadabo said the Pambegua-Saminaka route was one of the safest routes in Kaduna state where very few crashes were experienced.

FRSC confirms 7 dead in road traffic crash in Kaduna
FRSC confirms 7 dead in road traffic crash in Kaduna

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Nadabo said, ”The road traffic crash occurred at Hayin Gada, along Saminaka-Kaduna road, on Saturday morning about at 1000hrs.”

He explained that a combined team of FRSC, Pambegua Unit Command and some local vigilance groups rushed to the crash scene at 10:05hrs and tragically found all seven passengers dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a J5 Peugeot with registration number TRN 861XL 08 AA carrying five people crashed into a Bajaj Boxer with no registration number, leaving the driver and a passenger all dead.

“Initial investigation of the crash revealed that it was caused by wrongful overtaking and speeding.

”Further investigation revealed that the driver of J5 by the name Abdul Shakur Adam lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the Bajaj.

”This caused the instant death of all the seven passengers including the Bajaj driver and passenger.

“The corpses were conveyed to the General Hospital, Pambegua where they were confirmed dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kaduna State Command of FRSC is saddened by this monumental loss and wishes to express its condolences to the families of the deceased,“ he said.

Nadabo said the Pambegua-Saminaka route was one of the safest routes in Kaduna state where very few crashes were experienced.

According to him, this is due to the ongoing reconstruction of the road from Kaduna.

”Incidentally, in the 3rd quarter of this year, only two fatal crashes were recorded.

”FRSC will continue to conduct its patrol and rescue operations efficiently in that area,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadabo reiterated that the corps would continue to frown at night journeys, travelling with excess speed, overloading and primarily the lack of use of seat belts.

” As we enter the ember season, I am calling on the drivers to observe general road ethics to travel safely during the yuletide period and beyond.

“FRSC is committed to ensuring the roads are safe for all commuters.

”As always, the corps extends its sincere gratitude to the Kaduna State Government for the constant support to FRSC activities,“ Nadabo said.

The commander commended the media for their constant support in propagating the word of safety to all Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

France Trip: Tinubu free to go anywhere he likes - Presidency replies critics

France Trip: Tinubu free to go anywhere he likes - Presidency replies critics

EFCC declares chairman of Total Grace Oil, Akinduro wanted for alleged fraud

EFCC declares chairman of Total Grace Oil, Akinduro wanted for alleged fraud

Reps want to create Bola Tinubu University to teach Nigerian languages

Reps want to create Bola Tinubu University to teach Nigerian languages

Nigeria needs T-pain to make economic progress - Reno Omokri

Nigeria needs T-pain to make economic progress - Reno Omokri

FG begins construction of Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun

FG begins construction of Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun

Declare state of emergency on egg production in Nigeria - Poultry owners tell FG

Declare state of emergency on egg production in Nigeria - Poultry owners tell FG

Kano govt uncovers ₦1.5bn fraud in foreign scholarship scheme

Kano govt uncovers ₦1.5bn fraud in foreign scholarship scheme

Lagos should prioritise food production above building estates – Stakeholders

Lagos should prioritise food production above building estates – Stakeholders

Male students have higher tendencies to cheat in exams – Unilorin Don

Male students have higher tendencies to cheat in exams – Unilorin Don

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Lagos man burnt to death after fire breaks out in his house during sleep

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.

3 suspected kidnappers who killed 2 policemen, driver gunned down in Delta

Father of nine dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife [Daily Post Nigeria]

Father of 9 dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife

BANDITS (PMNews)

Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina