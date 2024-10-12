FRSC confirms 7 dead in road traffic crash in Kaduna

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Nadabo said, ”The road traffic crash occurred at Hayin Gada, along Saminaka-Kaduna road, on Saturday morning about at 1000hrs.”

He explained that a combined team of FRSC, Pambegua Unit Command and some local vigilance groups rushed to the crash scene at 10:05hrs and tragically found all seven passengers dead.

He said a J5 Peugeot with registration number TRN 861XL 08 AA carrying five people crashed into a Bajaj Boxer with no registration number, leaving the driver and a passenger all dead.

“Initial investigation of the crash revealed that it was caused by wrongful overtaking and speeding.

”Further investigation revealed that the driver of J5 by the name Abdul Shakur Adam lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the Bajaj.

”This caused the instant death of all the seven passengers including the Bajaj driver and passenger.

“The corpses were conveyed to the General Hospital, Pambegua where they were confirmed dead.

“The Kaduna State Command of FRSC is saddened by this monumental loss and wishes to express its condolences to the families of the deceased,“ he said.

Nadabo said the Pambegua-Saminaka route was one of the safest routes in Kaduna state where very few crashes were experienced.

According to him, this is due to the ongoing reconstruction of the road from Kaduna.

”Incidentally, in the 3rd quarter of this year, only two fatal crashes were recorded.

”FRSC will continue to conduct its patrol and rescue operations efficiently in that area,” he stated.

Nadabo reiterated that the corps would continue to frown at night journeys, travelling with excess speed, overloading and primarily the lack of use of seat belts.

” As we enter the ember season, I am calling on the drivers to observe general road ethics to travel safely during the yuletide period and beyond.

“FRSC is committed to ensuring the roads are safe for all commuters.

”As always, the corps extends its sincere gratitude to the Kaduna State Government for the constant support to FRSC activities,“ Nadabo said.