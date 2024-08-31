ADVERTISEMENT
Firemen rescue mother, 2 children trapped in collapsed building in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdullahi stated that the victims were rescued alive and taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the organisation, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to Abdullahi, the building is a dwelling house of a one-storey building of 30ft. by 40 ft.

“We received an emergency call on Friday, around 9:30a.m, from our control room by one of our staff members, Ibrahim Isah, that a building collapsed.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched firemen to the scene,” he added.

The statement listed the names of the victims as Balaraba Abba (mother), 35, Abdulnasir Jilani, 12, and Abdullahi Jilani, 9.

It stated that the cause of the incident was under investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

