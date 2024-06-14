Filling station manager lands in court for stealing ₦6.1m via PoS, granted ₦1m bail

Agbeluyi, who resides in the Abule Egba area of Lagos, was arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecutor, DSP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in May at Total Filling Station, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Abule Egba.

Olagbayi said the theft was discovered after the filling station’s account was audited. He said that it was also discovered that the defendant transferred the money into another account through the company’s Point of Sale machine. Olagbayi said the offence contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a year's jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

