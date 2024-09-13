ADVERTISEMENT
Female teacher brutally flogs 4-year-old pupil, inflict injuries on his body

News Agency Of Nigeria

The class teacher said that she flogged the pre-school pupil because he was misbehaving in the class.

Female teacher brutally flogs 4-year-old pupil, inflicting injuries

The police charged Ehiorobo, 45, a teacher at Access Ville School, Ipaja, Lagos with assault. The woman, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that Ehiorobo committed the offence on May 13 at Access Ville School, Ipaja, Lagos.

According to him, Ehiorobo assaulted the pupil by flogging him mercilessly on his body which inflicted injuries on his back and laps. He said the class teacher flogged the pre-school pupil for misbehaving in the class.

Iberedem said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 172 attracts one-year imprisonment to anyone found guilty of unlawful assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum. She ordered that the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to the state government and that their addresses be verified.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until October 10 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

