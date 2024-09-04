Female security guard steals lecturer’s bag with ₦200k worth of valuables

The convict, whose address was not provided, was charged with theft. She pleaded guilty to the charge. In her ruling, Magistrate O.O Fadairo sentenced the convict without any option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict committed the offence on January 18, at about 5:30 am at Covenant University, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convict who was working as a security guard at Covenant University, Ota, stole a bag, containing a cellphone, ATM card, and other valuables worth ₦200,000, belonging to one Dr Abiodun Eniayekan.

