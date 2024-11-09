ADVERTISEMENT
Father detained for allegedly killing his 3-day-old baby in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said the suspect killed the baby and buried the corpse in the Girpata area of Mubi.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated this in a statement in Yola on Saturday.

He said that operatives of the command detained the suspect on Nov. 8, over the alleged murder of the three-day-old baby.

Nguroje said the mother of the baby (name withheld), who is the suspect’s girlfriend, reported the matter to the police.

“The complainant accused the suspect of murder of the three days baby after she gave birth,” he said.

Nguroje said a preliminary investigation showed that the suspect impregnated the complainant, and after giving birth she called him to come for his baby.

He said the suspect visited the complainant’s house during the night hours and carried the baby after he sent her on an errand.

The spokesman said the suspect killed the baby and buried the corpse in the Girpata area of Mubi.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo has ordered the case to be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for discreet investigation.

