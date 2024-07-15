ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Family escapes death as building collapses in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also recommended that there should be a manual demolition of the remnants of the building.

Family escapes death, as building collapses in Lagos [NAN]
Family escapes death, as building collapses in Lagos [NAN]

Recommended articles

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement in Lagos, that the incident occurred around the Adealu Bus-stop in the Ipaja area of the state.

He said that the agency responded to a distress call received through the 767 and 112 Emergency toll-free lines at 22: 44hrs on Saturday night (July 13).

“The building collapsed at No. 49, Oyinlola Street, off Adealu Bus-stop, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon arrival at the scene, investigations revealed that it was the boys’ quarters behind the storey building in the said address that collapsed.

“Fortunately, the single-family involved was able to escape before the collapse. There were no casualties or fatalities involved in the incident.

“Further investigations revealed that the boys’ quarters of the building collapsed as a result of neglect and poor maintenance,” he said.

He added that the agency’s response team conducted public enlightenment for awareness and knowledge of the inherent danger to occupants of the building if they continued to stay there.

“The main building, which consists of nine rooms downstairs and two flats upstairs, has been cordoned off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All occupants have been advised to vacate the building immediately, for the safety of their lives and property,” he said.

He also recommended that there should be a manual demolition of the remnants of the building.

“Manual clearing of the debris from the self-collapsed boys’ quarters is equally recommended.

“Integrity tests by the Material Testing Laboratory have also been recommended for the main building, to determine its continued existence,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Like Trump, here's how Buhari survived assassination attempt before 2015 election

Like Trump, here's how Buhari survived assassination attempt before 2015 election

NPPC's stake in Dangote Refinery has reduced from 20% to 7.2% - Dangote

NPPC's stake in Dangote Refinery has reduced from 20% to 7.2% - Dangote

You're a huge blessing to APC - Ganduje excited over Anyim's defection

You're a huge blessing to APC - Ganduje excited over Anyim's defection

PDP sweeps all 21 chairmanship seats in Adamawa LG polls

PDP sweeps all 21 chairmanship seats in Adamawa LG polls

Crude supply issues at refinery resolved, petrol rollout begins August - Dangote

Crude supply issues at refinery resolved, petrol rollout begins August - Dangote

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k; give money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k, gives money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Tragedy strikes Jattu market, 4 killed as 4 big trees collapse during storm

Image illustration of security guards

3 church security guards raid, steal ₦250k offering and 50 litres of diesel

He was allegedly making a skit [Punch]

KWASU student in trouble for sexually harassing lady in viral video