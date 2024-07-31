ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Experts synergise to promote digital solutions for Nigeria's public health sector

Segun Adeyemi

It is confirmed that the Federal Government has played a crucial role in supporting digital solutions in the public health sector.

Digital Health Solution. [Getty Images]
Digital Health Solution. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This decision was made at the Insights Learning Forum, which eHealth Africa organised in Abuja on Wednesday, July 31.

The event, themed "Digital Innovation in Public Health Practice," gathered key stakeholders and innovators to discuss the impact and future of digital solutions in the health sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Pulse at the event, Dr David Akpan, Deputy Director of eHealth Africa, highlighted the need for digital health innovators and stakeholders to converge and discuss digital innovation ideas in public health.

Dr David Akpan
Dr David Akpan Pulse Nigeria

"We aim to evaluate these innovations' impact and explore collaboration opportunities to enhance their effectiveness," he said.

READ ALSO: FG approves disbursement of ₦12.9bn for basic health care across the country

Addressing the challenges of implementing digital health solutions, particularly in Northern Nigeria, Dr Akpan emphasised the importance of a human-centred design approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "We must consider the users during the development phase and pilot innovations to ensure they address real needs and are user-friendly. This approach ensures that solutions are not only innovative but also practical and sustainable."

Highlighting the forum's broader objectives, Ota Akhigbe, Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa, stated, "Our focus is to harness insights and ideas from stakeholders across Africa. We aim to achieve digital transformation in health outcomes through collaboration and data-driven decision-making."

Ms Ota Akhigbe
Ms Ota Akhigbe Pulse Nigeria

Akhigbe acknowledged Nigeria's infrastructure and data accuracy challenges but expressed optimism, stating, "The optic of digital solutions is promising, though infrastructure gaps remain. This forum is about identifying converted stakeholders and decision-makers who can help bridge these gaps. By this time next year, we hope to have tangible progress to report."

READ ALSO: Tinubu wants to partner reputable bodies to give Nigerians quality healthcare

ADVERTISEMENT

On government involvement, Akhigbe noted, "The federal government's support for digital transformation is encouraging. This platform serves as an advocacy tool to raise awareness and engage government agencies, ensuring that these innovations receive the necessary support and funding."

Convergence of stakeholders for digital innovation in public health.
Convergence of stakeholders for digital innovation in public health. Pulse Nigeria

Kabir Suleiman, Incident Manager of the Polio Emergency Operation Center in Katsina State, reinforced the significance of digital technology in public health.

"Digital tools have already shown great impact, especially in disease surveillance. Real-time data sharing and decision-making have transformed our approach to managing health crises," he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos floods streets with RRS, Task Force in show of force on eve of protest

Lagos floods streets with RRS, Task Force in show of force on eve of protest

I'm not your mate, apologise to me - FCT Senator replies Wike

I'm not your mate, apologise to me - FCT Senator replies Wike

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

Ogun court restricts protests to 4 locations, asks protesters to go home by 5 pm

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

FCT court set to hear suit on seizure of Arik Air assets on August 5

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

Any protester wielding a weapon will be treated as a criminal - NSCDC

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

'Special edition of stupidity' - Atiku's aide slams Akpabio's remark against protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital (Image used for illustrative purposes) [LIB]

Gunmen chop off okada rider’s hand while trying to steal his bike

Fire in Lagos warehouse, destroys goods [Punch Newspaper]

Fire destroys goods worth millions at Lagos factory warehouse, no injuries

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building