Employer catches guard on CCTV stealing ₦1.9m jewelry, ₦450k, other items

The defendant and his accomplices also stole ₦450, 000 cash from his employer.

Ahmed, who resides in the Kawo area of Kaduna is charged with three counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant and two others at large, on June 4 committed the offence at the Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendant and his accomplices also stole ₦450, 000 cash from his employer.

“Other items stolen are: an iPhone valued at ₦430,000 one HP Laptop worth ₦200,000, a laptop adaptor and one webcam worth ₦17,500."

The prosecutor further stated that the defendant was caught on CCTV committing the crime. He said that the offence contravened the provisions of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted Ahmed to bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He further ordered the sureties to provide evidence of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government. He adjourned the case until July 18, for a hearing.

